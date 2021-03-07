Koke: Real Madrid punished us with their one chance in the derby

Atletico Madrid captain Koke admitted he was frustrated as his side conceded a late equaliser in their 1-1 La Liga derby draw with Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone‘s league leaders looked to be on course for a vital home win against their cross city rivals, before Karim Benzema netted an 88th minute strike to snatch a point.

Spanish international Koke stated he believed the hosts had done enough to win and extend their lead at the top of the table, but they slipped up at the vital moment.

“We have been superior, but at any time they can score against you,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“Fresh players have come in and the team has tried to push forward, but we faced a great rival, who has a lot of potential up front to score goals.”

Atletico end the weekend with a five point lead over third place Real Madrid, and a game advantage, and a three point edge over Barcelona, in second.

Up next for Diego Simeone’s side is a crunch midweek home tie with Athletic Bilbao, before another capital city derby next weekend as they travel to Getafe.