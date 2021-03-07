Joan Laporta confirmed as Barcelona’s new president

Barcelona have confirmed Joan Laporta will return to the club as their new president.

Laporta, who previously served as president at the Camp Nou between 2003 and 2010, will take up his new role immediately.

The 58-year old comfortably held off his two election rivals Victor Font and Toni Freixa on election day, with over 50% of the final vote.

CONFIRMED FINAL ELECTION RESULTS Laporta 30,184

Font 16,679

Freixa 4,769 https://t.co/sECMnAfXwp — footballespana (@footballespana_) March 7, 2021

Over 50,000 Barcelona club members voted in the delayed election, as the club looks to secure a permanent replacement for embattled former president Josep Bartomeu.

Laporta is likely to be a popular choice amongst the club’s fan base and he will aim to establish a strong personal relationship with head coach Ronald Koeman.

The main job for Laporta in the months ahead will be to settle the long term future of club captain Lionel Messi, with a new contract for the 33-year old highlighted as a key election pledge from him.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter