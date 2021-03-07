Ilaix Moriba following in Ansu Fati’s footsteps

Ilaix Moriba has been touted as one of the outstanding players of Barcelona’s future as noted in a report by Marca. The La Masia product scored his first goal for the club against Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday evening, having already demonstrated his talents. He has two assists and a goal to his name in three La Liga matches, good numbers for an 18 year old.

Ilaix took the field with 23 minutes left on the clock, replacing Sergio Busquets. His goal made it 2-0 to Barcelona, and he completed 13 passes on top of that. “I’ll take this memory to the grave,” he excitedly exclaimed post-game. Coincidentally, El Sadar was also the site of Ansu Fati’s first goal for the club, another exciting talent Ilaix considers like a brother.

Ilaix’s goal came after he contributed assists against Alaves and Sevilla, and he’s impressed significantly ever since Ronald Koeman gave him his fist senior minutes. He’s now the fifth youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, behind Fati, Bojan, Pedri and Lionel Messi.