Erling Haaland becoming Real Madrid’s absolute priority

Erling Haaland is continuing to astound, his latest show of force a brace against the mighty Bayern Munich. His star has risen exponentially this past year, and according to Diario AS the interest of Real Madrid has intensified because of it. They were always interested in the Norwegian marksman, but he’s now become Los Blancos’ absolute priority.

Madrid are best-placed to secure his services. The financial situation is indeed a little complicated, given the operation could cost €270m in total. The transfer itself is expected to be around €150m as well as €120m in salary spread across six years. Borussia Dortmund aren’t going to give away their crown jewel for cheap, but they could be forced into facilitating the move given their delicate financial situation.

Martin Odegaard, a good friend and international team-mate of Haaland, has laid the groundwork for the move to happen, while Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke is close to Florentino Perez. Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, is also looking to put one of his top clients into the Madrid first team. Crucially, Watzke is thought to be amenable to the idea of allowing Madrid to spread the payment for the transfer across several seasons.