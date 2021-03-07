Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho to miss Sevilla clash

Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho will miss their Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Sevilla through injury.

The England international suffered a muscle injury in Dortmund’s German Cup win over Borussia Monchengladbach last week, and he will be out of action for another two weeks.

Dortmund’s Sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed the news following their 4-2 Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich this weekend.

“It is a major loss (Sancho), especially considering the good moment of form he is in,” he told and interview with German newspaper Kicker, reported via Marca.

However, star man Erling Haaland is set to face Julen Lopetegui‘s side, despite being forced off with a knock against Bayern.

The Norwegian scored twice against the Bavarians before he was substituted on the hour mark, however, boss Edin Terzic stated he should be OK to feature in midweek.

Sevilla are aiming to overturn a 3-2 first leg loss, with Haaland on target twice at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last month.