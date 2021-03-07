Barcelona Champions League

Barcelona president elect Joan Laporta calls for PSG turnaround

Incoming Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has looked to rally the troops ahead of their crunch Champions League trip to Paris-Saint Germain in midweek.

Laporta is expected to be confirmed as the new president at the Camp Nou in the coming hours after taking a commanding lead over his rivals in the early vote count.

And the outspoken businessman has already highlighted his first task as helping the team to overturn their 4-1 last 16 first leg deficit on the French giants, as per Lluis Flaquer.

As part of a pre-confirmation announcement later tonight, Laporta told an interview with reporters he will join the squad on their trip to Paris.

Ronald Koeman‘s side have a mountain to climb to secure their place in the quarter finals against the Parisians but Laporta is confident they can do it.

As per current Covid-19 travel restrictions between Spain and France, the squad are not expected to travel until Tuesday night, just over 24 hours before the game.

 

