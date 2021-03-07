Barcelona president elect Joan Laporta calls for PSG turnaround

Incoming Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has looked to rally the troops ahead of their crunch Champions League trip to Paris-Saint Germain in midweek.

Laporta is expected to be confirmed as the new president at the Camp Nou in the coming hours after taking a commanding lead over his rivals in the early vote count.

🗳 2021 ELECTION Over 50% of the vote has been counted. pic.twitter.com/oC6BN9C0Lk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2021

And the outspoken businessman has already highlighted his first task as helping the team to overturn their 4-1 last 16 first leg deficit on the French giants, as per Lluis Flaquer.

Fiesta de Laporta y su equipo, que ganan las elecciones a la presidencia del Barça. #EleccionsFCB pic.twitter.com/KTfNNiVfxn — Lluís Flaquer (@LluisFlaquer) March 7, 2021

As part of a pre-confirmation announcement later tonight, Laporta told an interview with reporters he will join the squad on their trip to Paris.

Ronald Koeman‘s side have a mountain to climb to secure their place in the quarter finals against the Parisians but Laporta is confident they can do it.

As per current Covid-19 travel restrictions between Spain and France, the squad are not expected to travel until Tuesday night, just over 24 hours before the game.