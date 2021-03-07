Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol congratulates returning president Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has offered his congratulations to incoming club president Joan Laporta.

Laporta is in line to be confirmed as the club’s new president after taking a commanding lead in the polls.

The Catalan businessman was club president at the Camp Nou between 2003 and 2010, during a period where Puyol captained the team to four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

The ex Spanish international is amongst a host of club icons to back Laporta’s return to the club, with an official announcement expected overnight.

“Congratulations to Joan Laporta, I wish him good luck and success,” he tweeted.

Laporta will join Ronald Koeman‘s squad on their midweek trip to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, and he has already issued a rallying message to inspire the team to turn the tie around in Paris.

The 58-year old confirmed during his election campaign he will immediately focus on negotiating a contract extension for Lionel Messi, with the Argentinian’s current deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

 

  1. Mohammed says:
    7th March 2021 at 11:27 pm

    congratulations Joan laporta I wish you success and Fair way in your jorney good luck Mr President.

