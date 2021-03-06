Xavi on course to win all six trophies as Al Sadd coach this season

Xavi has dominated Barcelona news for some time, now, with many seeing him as the perfect candidate to lead the club into this new decade. He’s been linked with Victor Font, one of the final three candidates for the club presidency, while also doing fine work in his current role as coach of Al Sadd in Qatar as noted in a report by Diario AS.

Xavi won three titles in his first season in charge, and is on course to winning all six available to him in his second. If he can lead his team to victory against Umm Salal this Sunday they’ll be proclaimed champion of the Qatari League with four games to spare, a fine feat in a season where they’ve already won the Prince Cup and the Qatar Cup. They’re also in the semi-final of the Emir Cup, and are yet to begin the Asian Champions League.

Xavi has long been viewed as a potential Pep Guardiola-like figure at Barcelona, someone who could come into the club and reassert the identity that the aforementioned Catalan instilled in his charges when he sat in the Camp Nou dugout. One of the most decorated footballers of all time, a selection of Xavi’s honours include eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and the World Cup.