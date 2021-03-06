Wolves lower asking price for Barcelona target Adama Traore

Premier League side Wolves are rumoured to be open to reduced offers for midfield star Adama Traore this summer.

The Spanish international was linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona ahead of the 2020/21 season, however, neither side were willing to meet Wolves’ £70m valuation of him.

However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, Nuno Santo is willing to lower his asking price in the coming months, with 25-year old struggling for form in recent months.

Traore has failed to score or assist a goal in 27 league appearances this season and Santo could be pressured into a sale, if any interested parties are willing to pay £45m for him.

Barcelona will be in the market for reinforcements ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign, and they can offer the added incentive of a return to the Camp Nou for Traore, after he spent nine years at their La Masia academy before moving to England.