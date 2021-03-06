WATCH: Marc Ter Stegen wonder save keeps Barcelona level at Osasuna

Barcelona goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen has produced a superb stop as Ronald Koeman‘s side lead 1-0 in their crunch La Liga clash at Osasuna.

The German international had to be alert to deny Jonathan Calleri in the opening minutes as the former West Ham man tried to catch him out with an instinctive chip from close to the half way line.

However, he was called into more pressing action on 13 minutes with a vital diving stop to deny Kike Barja’s strike from the edge of the box.

Kike Barja forces an excellent stop out of ter Stegen! 🖐 Almost a perfect start for Osasuna 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QF9AlHuc0a — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

The visitors have struggled to make any inroads in the opening half hour in Pamplona but they were almost handed a huge advantage as Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera was sent off for a deliberate foul on Lionel Messi.

But VAR eventually came to Herrera’s rescue after a long check as his dismissal was later overturned due for a delayed offside flag against Messi.

The visitors have since taken the lead through a superb finish from Spanish star Jordi Alba.