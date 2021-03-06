WATCH: Ilaix Moriba scores first ever Barcelona goal in 2-0 Osasuna win

Barcelona teenage star Ilaix Moriba netted his first ever senior goal as La Blaugrana swept to a vital 2-0 La Liga at Osasuna.

The Catalans were forced to survive a few early scares in Pamplona but clinical strikes from Jordi Alba and Moriba ensured all three points at El Sadar.

A beautiful goal from Barca! 😍 Messi with the perfect pass for the assist 🙌 Jordi Alba with the emphatic finish 💥 pic.twitter.com/2p02Qa6DPx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

Moriba has broken into Ronald Koeman‘s first team this season, with the 18-year old making his league debut against Alaves in February.

He has remained as a regular option since then with Koeman calling on him as a 67th minute substitute against Osasuna.

With the visitors under threat of Osasuna snatching a late equaliser, Moriba latched onto Lionel Messi‘s flicked pass on the edge of the box and fired an fantastic effort past Sergio Herrera.

Oh my word… brilliant from Ilaix Moriba! 😱 What a way for the 18-year-old to get his first goal for Barcelona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S6t4JyilwE — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

With Barcelona facing a hectic run of games in the coming weeks, the La Masia academy product is likely to be offered an increased first team role before the end of the season.

Image via B/R Football on Twitter