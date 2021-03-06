WATCH: Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic MISSES penalty in Cadiz loss

Eibar goal keeper Marko Dmitrovic spectacularly missed a penalty as the Basque side slipped to a 1-0 La Liga defeat away at Cadiz.

Alvaro Negredo’s first half strike secured all three points for the home side, as Eibar slide down into the relegation zone.

However, it was Dmitrovic’s miss from 12 yards which caught the eye at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza as the major talking point at full time.

Eibar boss Jose Luis Mendilibar made the left field choice to appoint his keeper as penalty taker after high profile misses from Edu Exposito and Sergi Enrich earlier this season.

The Serbian international netted his first ever top flight goal, as he opened the scoring in their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in January, but he was frustrated this time, as Jeremias Ledesma produced a crucial stop.

Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović has a penalty SAVED by Cadiz's Jeremías Ledesma! 😱😱 The Serbian stopper scored a spot kick against Atleti earlier in the season, but was denied by his opposite number this time 🖐 pic.twitter.com/N2zkcOVlM7 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

Mendilibar is likely to keep faith with his unorthodox spot kick taker choice, as his side look to haul themselves out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

Image via Getty Images