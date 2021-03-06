WATCH: Brilliant Jordi Alba strike puts Barcelona 1-0 up at Osasuna

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has put them 1-0 in front at half time in their La Liga clash away at Osasuna.

Ronald Koeman‘s side have been second best in attack in Pamplona, with Marc Ter Stegen called into early action to make a vital save from Kike Barja.

Kike Barja forces an excellent stop out of ter Stegen! 🖐 Almost a perfect start for Osasuna 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QF9AlHuc0a — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

ter Stegen doing ter Stegen things 🛫⛔ (via @LaLigaEN)pic.twitter.com/AEc4YJ2hXD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2021

However, the class of the visitors came to the fore on the half hour mark as Alba raced onto Lionel Messi‘s pass in behind the Osasuna defence and fired a superb effort past Sergio Herrera.

A beautiful goal from Barca! 😍 Messi with the perfect pass for the assist 🙌 Jordi Alba with the emphatic finish 💥 pic.twitter.com/2p02Qa6DPx — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 6, 2021

@RayHudson says it best: GOLAZO BOMBAZO! 🔥 Lionel Messi scoops up a wonderful ball to Jordi Alba and the defender strikes it home to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Osasuna.#OsasunaBarca LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/FyzlUSsd0t — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 6, 2021

Koeman’s side have struggled to build on that momentum before the break, despite dominating possession, with German international Ter Stegen denying Ruben Garcia from point blank range.

Ter Stegen qui commence à reprendre son niveau de plus en plus 👀 #OsasunaBarca pic.twitter.com/sf31McUkGU — Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 (@Deni_PUIG) March 6, 2021

If Barcelona can hold on and claim all three points in the second half they will close the gap at the top of the table on leaders Atletico Madrid to two points ahead of their derby clash with Real Madrid tomorrow.

Image via Getty Images