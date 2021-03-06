Barcelona La Liga

WATCH: Brilliant Jordi Alba strike puts Barcelona 1-0 up at Osasuna

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has put them 1-0 in front at half time in their La Liga clash away at Osasuna.

Ronald Koeman‘s side have been second best in attack in Pamplona, with Marc Ter Stegen called into early action to make a vital save from Kike Barja.

However, the class of the visitors came to the fore on the half hour mark as Alba raced onto Lionel Messi‘s pass in behind the Osasuna defence and fired a superb effort past Sergio Herrera.

Koeman’s side have struggled to build on that momentum before the break, despite dominating possession, with German international Ter Stegen denying Ruben Garcia from point blank range.

If Barcelona can hold on and claim all three points in the second half they will close the gap at the top of the table on leaders Atletico Madrid to two points ahead of their derby clash with Real Madrid tomorrow.

