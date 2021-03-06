Spanish football morning headlines: Ramos handed decision date, Asensio key to Madrid’s future and wife of Puigdemont backs Laporta

Spanish football morning headlines for 6 March

Sergio Ramos’ contract offer has an expiration date

The ball is in Sergio Ramos‘ court according to a report in Marca. The Real Madrid captain has been offered a contract extension by the powers-at-be, but the offer will expire before the end of March. Florentino Perez and Ramos were clear in their stances in the first meeting between the two, but the offer put together then won’t last forever.

Marco Asensio important to the new Galactico project

He mightn’t be in the best form, but Real Madrid continue to believe fully in Marco Asensio according to Diario AS. At 25, he still has the space to grew substantially, especially given that he cost the club just €3.5m back in 2014. For the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu, players of Asensio’s profile are essential when recruiting older, established stars like Eden Hazard.

Carles Puigdemont’s wife backs Joan Laporta

Marcela Topor, wife of Carles Puigdemont, a leading figure in Catalan politics, tweeted her support for Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Laporta is already the favourite for the election set for 7 March.

