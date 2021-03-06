Spanish football evening headlines: Sevilla lose to Elche, Valladolid beat Getafe and Zidane previews Madrid derby

Spanish football evening headlines for 6 March

Sevilla’s slump continues with 2-1 defeat at Elche

Sevilla‘s concerning negative spiral worsened on Saturday afternoon at Estadio Martinez Valero as they lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Elche. Raul Guti opened the scoring for the hosts in the 70th minute before Guido Carrillo doubled their advantage six minutes later, with Luuk de Jong’s 91st minute strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

Real Valladolid secure victory over Getafe at Jose Zorilla

Real Valladolid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Getafe at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Oscar Plano opened the scoring for the hosts before Shon Weissman doubled their advantage soon after, Jaime Mata’s effort proving nothing but a consolation come the final whistle. Mata was sent off before it sounded, given a straight red in the 85th minute.

Zinedine Zidane: “There’s no favourite in a derby”

One of the most consequential Madrid derbies in recent memory will take place this coming Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in La Liga, with Los Rojiblancos currently setting the pace at the top of the table but under increasing pressure from their city neighbours and Barcelona.

