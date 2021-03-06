Sevilla’s slump continues with 2-1 defeat at Elche

Sevilla‘s concerning negative spiral worsened on Saturday afternoon at Estadio Martinez Valero as they lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Elche. Raul Guti opened the scoring for the hosts in the 70th minute before Guido Carrillo doubled their advantage six minutes later, with Luuk de Jong’s 91st minute strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation.

The defeat is Sevilla’s second consecutive in La Liga after losing to Barcelona last weekend. They also lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey midweek, and face a daunting trip to Germany in the coming days to take on a Borussia Dortmund side with an aggregate lead in the Champions League. Julen Lopetegui’s men have gone from challenging seriously on three fronts to looking like they’re going to end the season empty-handed.

For Elche, the result is massive. It takes them out of the relegation zone and above Eibar, who play Cadiz this evening. They’re now two points clear of the Basque side, as well as Alaves. They’re four clear of bottom-placed Huesca.