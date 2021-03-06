Sergio Ramos’ contract offer has an expiration date

The ball is in Sergio Ramos‘ court according to a report in Marca. The Real Madrid captain has been offered a contract extension by the powers-at-be, but the offer will expire before the end of March. Florentino Perez and Ramos were clear in their stances in the first meeting between the two, but the offer put together then won’t last forever.

The relationship between Perez and Ramos is fluid and cordial, and the possibility of the Andalusian renewing his current deal is closer than ever. But the deal isn’t done yet. Perez has offered him a one-year extension with the option of the second, but Madrid need to plan for the future and want an answer soon. If Ramos isn’t going to renew they’ll look to the market to recruit another centre-back alongside David Alaba.

Both parties met twice in the last few days, before the Champions League clash with Atalanta and the La Liga game with Real Sociedad, but the contract stand-off wasn’t touched on in either. Ramos is also said to be keen to clear up the uncertainty around his future, and this coming week could be decisive. Lucas Vazquez is said to be in a similar situation.