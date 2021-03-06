Real Valladolid secure priceless victory over Getafe at Estadio Jose Zorrilla

Real Valladolid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Getafe at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Oscar Plano opened the scoring for the hosts before Shon Weissman doubled their advantage soon after, Jaime Mata’s effort proving nothing but a consolation come the final whistle. Mata was sent off before it sounded, given a straight red in the 85th minute.

The result meant that Valladolid pulled to within two points of Getafe in the table, now sitting in 15th place, level on points with Cadiz and with a game more played. Getafe missed the chance to leap-frog Osasuna and put distance between themselves and the bottom three in a hyper-competitive bottom half.

Valladolid travel to Osasuna next weekend before hosting Sevilla the following week, while Getafe welcome league leaders Atletico Madrid to their patch this coming matchday before facing off against newly promoted relegation battlers Elche the week after.