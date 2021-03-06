Osasuna and Barcelona name starting lineups for La Liga clash at El Sadar

Barcelona travel to El Sadar this evening to face Osasuna in La Liga loaded with positivity. Ronald Koeman’s men have won four of their last five in La Liga, pulling up to second in the league table and just five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. They can close that gap to just two points should they win in Pamplona.

Estos son los hombres elegidos por Jagoba Arrasate para buscar la victoria en El Sadar.#OsasunaBarça pic.twitter.com/gJDB6Uakv2 — C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) March 6, 2021

The Blaugrana executed a difficult away assignment last weekend, beating Sevilla 2-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, before repeating the trick by winning 3-0 against them in the Copa del Rey midweek, securing their place in the final through a remontada. With Lionel Messi the Pichichi, the leading scorer in the division, they’ll fancy their chances tonight and hope it serves as positive momentum ahead of their challenging trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this Wednesday, where the ambition will be to turn around a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

Osasuna could break the 30 point barrier with a win tonight and put further distance between themselves and the bottom three. They’re currently 13th, but could move as high as 10th if they could pull off an against-the-odds victory against the Catalans.