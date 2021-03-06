Mohamed Salah linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is preparing to leave Anfield for La Liga and either Real Madrid or Barcelona according to reports carried by Caught Offside. The Egyptian star was visibly annoyed to be substituted during Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea this past Thursday, prompting coach Jurgen Klopp to address his unhappiness post-game.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 for £37.8m from Roma, and the 28 year-old has become one of the club’s key players. Salah has scored 118 goals in 189 appearances, playing a pivotal role in their triumphs in both the Champions League and the Premier League. Despite this success, however, concerns appear to be growing that he could be heading for the exit.

Latest reports indicate that Salah’s agent has scheduled meetings with both Madrid and Barcelona in the coming weeks, with both sides on the hunt for a lethal forward player in his ilk. With neither of Spain’s big two their usual selves domestically or in Europe, this coming transfer window could be an important one.