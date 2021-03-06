Marco Asensio important to the new Galactico project

He mightn’t be in the best form, but Real Madrid continue to believe fully in Marco Asensio according to Diario AS. At 25, he still has the space to grew substantially, especially given that he cost the club just €3.5m back in 2014. For the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu, players of Asensio’s profile are essential when recruiting older, established stars like Eden Hazard.

Asensio’s contract runs until 2023, with Madrid renewing his deal in September 2017 and placing a release clause of €700m on his head, one of the highest in the squad. There’s been several multi-million offers for him over the last two years from some of the leading clubs in Europe, but the club have always rejected any overtures. He’s valued in the Spanish capital.

Asensio will be an important name in both the short term and the long term, potentially playing a key role in an attacking trident alongside, all things going well, both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Little is expected from Hazard at this stage, with the Belgian’s career with Los Blancos suffering from injury after injury and failing to really get going and live up to the reputation he forged in the Premier League with Chelsea.