Key returns for Atletico Madrid ahead of Real Madrid derby tie

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is boosted by three important returns for their crunch La Liga derby clash with Real Madrid tomorrow.

Los Rojiblancos are currently leading the way at the top of the table, with a five-point advantage ahead of Zinedine Zidane‘s side, but the Argentinian is likely to rotate his starting options.

Full back pair Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi could come back into the starting XI after missing recent games through suspension and injury respectively.

Belgian international Yannick Carrasco is also fit enough to return to the squad, but he is likely to start on the bench for Simeone.

A win for Atletico could potentially spell the end of Real Madrid’s title defence this season, but they have never won a home game against their old foes in their new Wanda Metropolitano base.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V REAL MADRID

Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Niguez, Llorente; Lemar, Suarez, Felix