Karim Benzema confirmed in Real Madrid squad to face Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been maned in their match day squad to face Atletico Madrid in tomorrow’s vital La Liga derby clash.

The former French international has missed Los Blancos last three games due to a muscle injury, and his return is a timely boost for Zinedine Zidane‘s side, as they aim to close the points gap on current league leaders Atletico.

Benzema is set to go straight back into the starting XI at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano as Zidane looks to secure a vital three points in their capital city showdown.

Eder Militao is also back in the squad, with Victor Chust dropping out of the travelling party, but fellow reserve team star Hugo Duro does keep his spot in the squad, as an additional attacking option for Zidane.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ATLETICO MADRID

Courtois, Vazquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Isco