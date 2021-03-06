Barcelona La Liga

Carles Puigdemont’s wife backs Joan Laporta

Marcela Topor, wife of Carles Puigdemont, a leading figure in Catalan politics, tweeted her support for Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Laporta is already the favourite for the election set for 7 March. With Barcelona as an institution carrying such weight in ideas of Catalan independence, it’s a backing of significance.

The elections come at a crucial moment in Barcelona’s history. The club want to secure Lionel Messi, whose contract expires this summer and is wanted badly by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. It’s imperative that whoever is elected can produce a sporting vision that could compel the Argentine to stay at Barcelona and write the final chapter of his career there.

Laporta already has a relationship with Messi, having been president when he broke through at Camp Nou. Laporta’s previous reign ran from 2003 to 2010, a period in which he recruited Ronaldinho, brought in Pep Guardiola as coach and played a key role in building the greatest team in the club’s history. This past weight is invaluable as he battles Victor Font and Toni Freixa in this election.

