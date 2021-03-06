Barcelona close the La Liga title gap to two points with Osasuna win

Barcelona have closed the La Liga title gap to two points behind Atletico Madrid thanks to a vital 2-0 win away at Osasuna.

Diego Simeone‘s side face Real Madrid in derby action tomorrow, but a victory for the Catalan giants has increased the pressure on both of their rivals.

Ronald Koeman‘s side were forced to survive some early scares in Pamplona before full back Jordi Alba lashed home Lionel Messi’s pass to give them a spectacular half time lead.

However, despite dominating possession after the restart, the visitors struggled to create a breakthrough before the closing minutes.

Substitute Ilaix Moriba did eventually provide the all important second goal, as he collected Messi’s neat pass, and fired home his first ever La Liga goal.

Koeman’s side face a Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with a 4-1 aggregate deficit to overturn, before returning to league action at home to struggling Huesca next weekend.

