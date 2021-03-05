Valencia secure late La Liga derby win over Villarreal

Valencia have sealed a vital 2-1 La Liga win at home to local rivals Villarreal as they aim to get their season back on track.

Los Che have struggled in recent weeks with just two wins in their last five league games heading into this tie.

The visitors were the brighter side in the opening stages with top scorer Gerard Moreno firing them in front from the penalty spot just before the break.

However, Javi Gracia’s side rallied after the restart, but they were forced to wait until the final minutes to haul themselves back into the game, with Carlos Soler tucking home from the spot.

Portuguese international Goncalo Guedes netted a dramatic added time winner for the hosts to snatch a key three points.

Gracia’s side face another local derby in their next outing as they make the short trip to face Levante on March 12.

Image via Valencia CF on Twitter