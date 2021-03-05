Spanish football evening headlines: Messi crowned Player of the month, Barcelona suspected of funding anti independence movement as Hazard suffers setback

Spanish football evening headlines for 5 March.

Messi crowned Player of the Month

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been named as the Player of the Month in La Liga for February.

The Argentine scored a remarkable seven goals and provided two direct assists in just five appearances for the Blaugrana in the month as the side’s title challenge was rekindled.

Barcelona may have funded anti Catalan independence movement

Barcelona news continues to be dominated by the arrests earlier this week from Barçagate and the suspicions now are that the club funded an anti Catalan independence movement.

As outlined by Cadena Ser, the club’s payments to I3 Ventures appear to have been transferred to company Telam Partner, who have strong links to Societat Civil Catalana – a movement promoting Spanish unity.

Hazard fitness setback

Real Madrid news has been dominated by an injury crisis and there is to be no immediate return to action for the stricken Eden Hazard.

As outlined by Marca, the Belgian has suffered a setback in his plans to return from injury and is still at least 10 days away from any potential return to action as his spell in the Spanish capital continues to be blighted by injuries.