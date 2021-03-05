Real Madrid striker speaks on his future: “Anything is possible”

Striker Luka Jovic departed Real Madrid in the January transfer window to spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serbian striker had netted just twice in his 18 months at Los Blancos – whom he joined from the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2019 – and surpassed that tally in his first two substitute appearances back in Germany, netting three times.

Now his future is once again the subject of speculation as it appeared unlikely that he would be able to force his way back into the plans at Los Blancos, although Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz are the only senior strikers at the club.

Jovic’s future could develop in Real Madrid news over the coming months, and he has admitted in an interview that anything is possible on what happens beyond this summer.

Jovic told an interview with Bild, in quotes carried by Marca: “I will think about my future when the season is over. Right now, I only think about Eintracht and I work hard to play in the next matches as best as I can.

“Anything is simply possible, because you never know what will happen in professional football.”

Jovic netted 27 goals in the 2018/19 campaign for the Bundesliga club – helping to fire them into the last four of the Europa League – but his failure to replicate that form in Madrid proved problematic.