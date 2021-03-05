Real Madrid: Eden Hazard suffers fresh injury setback

Real Madrid news has been dominated by an injury crisis which at its worst point reduced them to just 11 senior outfield players.

Now a series of those players are returning to fitness but one star who remains sidelined is Eden Hazard, who has suffered a fresh injury setback.

The details are outlined by Marca, who say that the attacker has suffered a setback in the recovery from his muscular injury and has been further frustrated.

Whilst no timeframe is being put on Hazard’s recovery, it looks unlikely that he will return to first-team selection before the middle of March at the earliest.

He had been aiming for the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atalanta but that now is a major doubt.

Hazard had started in four of Madrid’s six games prior to his injury – although in none of them has he completed the full 90 minutes – which was sustained at the start of February.

The Belgian star’s injury problems since his switch from Chelsea in 2019 have blighted his start to life in the Spanish capital, while he has been unable to re-find form at any point across those 18 months.

Hazard celebrated his 30th birthday in January and whilst his strike rate has improved this campaign – three goals in 13 matches, compared to just one in 22 last season – he has been unable to find a regular run of form with a spell not blighted by injuries.