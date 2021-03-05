Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid training ahead of Madrid derby

The fact that nine first-team players were out injured in recent weeks has dominated Real Madrid news but players are now starting to return from their absences.

The club have received a huge boost on Friday as star forward Karim Benzema returned to full first-team training ahead of this weekend’s Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.

💥 Informa @melchorcope 🏋🏻‍♂️ @Benzema se ha entrenado esta mañana con el resto de sus compañeros 👍🏻 Apunta a #ElDerbi del domingo ante el @Atleti pic.twitter.com/YyaA2YpdZ1 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 5, 2021

Benzema has netted 17 goals for the club this campaign and is the focal point of the attack and over the last two full seasons he has scored 57 goals and is one of the most consistent elite forwards in football.

As per Marca, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Mariano Diaz all remain unavailable for the derby match, that could go a long way to deciding this year’s La Liga title.

Los Blancos are five points behind their city rivals having played one game more and this clash will be crucial for their title ambitions.