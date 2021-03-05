How Barcelona turned their season around and have reasons to dream again

The mood in Barcelona news has been transformed in recent months and the club have managed to transform their campaign.

This week saw the side qualify for the Copa del Rey final after a dramatic turnaround and are the most in-form side in La Liga, even if they remain five points off the summit and have played one game more than league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Analysis from Marca outlines how the attitude and morale has been completely transformed since December’s nadir, when the side were in the bottom half of the standings and floundering for form.

As ever, Lionel Messi is key for Barcelona and is the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in the calendar year and there now being more optimism surrounding his future at the Camp Nou.

It is also outlined how Ronald Koeman binned his unsuccessful 4-2-3-1 setup for the club’s more accustomed 4-3-3 which has even been reverted to a 3-5-2 in recent games, giving the side better dynamics.

The return of Gerard Pique has also been key, as has been the upturn in form of players such as Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele, who are now key players.