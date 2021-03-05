Erling Haaland’s former coach tips him for Real Madrid switch

The former coach of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has tipped him to move to Real Madrid in the near future.

The Norwegian international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants, with Los Blancos rumoured to be tracking him with a view to a world record offer.

His ex coach Alf Ingve Berntsen, who managed Haaland during his early career at Byrne FK, before joining Molde in 2017.

Haaland went on to score 29 goals in in 27 games at RB Salzburg, between 2018 and 2019, and subsequently 43 in 45 in Dortmund, and Berntsen is confident he would be a huge success in Madrid.

“Erling continues to impress me. I knew he would become a decent player, but I wasn’t expecting such a level at age 20, ” he told an interview with Bernabeu Digital, reported via Marca.

“I think right now, Borussia is a perfect club for him. He is only 20 and can still develop and improve at Dortmund.

“But he is also at a level where he can move to the best clubs and to be successful. So both options, stay or move, would be correct for Erling.

“He could succeed at any club, including Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid are likely to be in the market for a big name attacking option ahead of the 2021/22 season, with Zinedine Zidane looking for a long term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The former French international turns 34 later this year and his current contract at the club expires at the end of next season.