Barcelona star Gerard Pique sidelined until April

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is set to miss a minimum of three weeks of action through injury.

The former Spanish international suffered a knee sprain in the closing stages of La Blaugrana’s Copa del Rey semi final win over Sevilla, with Pique netting an added time equaliser.

However, he was visibly injured at full time against Julen Lopetegui’s side and the club have since confirmed the issue.

According to reports from Marca, the 34-year old will now miss a key run of matches in both domestic and Champions League action.

He is rumoured to be certain to miss La Liga games against Osasuna, Huesca and Real Sociedad, alongside their Champions League last 16 second leg away at Paris Saint-Germain.

The international break will allow an extended recovery break and he should return for the April 4 clash against Real Valladolid, followed by their crunch El Clasico showdown away at Real Madrid seven days later.