Barcelona presidential elections: 20,663 members have voted by post

Current Barcelona news is increasingly dominated by the club’s presidential elections which are now just two days away – the new president will be confirmed by Sunday evening.

Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font are the three candidates on the final ballot and each has a different idea on the future of the club and will appoint a new board following their triumph.

🔵🔴 20.663 socios del Barça han votado ya por correo postal 🏟 87.479 socios (79% del censo) tienen derecho a hacerlo este domingo en las 6 sedes electorales https://t.co/1COUrkzlCy — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) March 5, 2021

It has now been highlighted by Cadena Cope how 20,663 have already been cast by postal vote – 90.6 percent of the members who had requested such a vote.

The rules of the delayed election now mean that postal ballots will be included in this election, with the method encouraged to reduce potential crowds at polling stations on the day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is highlighted how 22,811 members signed up for the postal ballot, although none of the votes will be opened or counted until all votes are submitted by the deadline on 7 March.

87,479 members are legible to cast their vote in person on Sunday, with the race for president set to go to the wire.

Those 2148 members who requested to vote by mail and did not exercise their right, will not be able to vote in person on Sunday due to the electoral rules.