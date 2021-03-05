Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona presidential elections: 20,663 members have voted by post

Current Barcelona news is increasingly dominated by the club’s presidential elections which are now just two days away – the new president will be confirmed by Sunday evening.

Joan LaportaToni Freixa and Victor Font are the three candidates on the final ballot and each has a different idea on the future of the club and will appoint a new board following their triumph.

It has now been highlighted by Cadena Cope how 20,663 have already been cast by postal vote – 90.6 percent of the members who had requested such a vote.

The rules of the delayed election now mean that postal ballots will be included in this election, with the method encouraged to reduce potential crowds at polling stations on the day due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is highlighted how 22,811 members signed up for the postal ballot, although none of the votes will be opened or counted until all votes are submitted by the deadline on 7 March.

87,479 members are legible to cast their vote in person on Sunday, with the race for president set to go to the wire.

Those 2148 members who requested to vote by mail and did not exercise their right, will not be able to vote in person on Sunday due to the electoral rules.

6 Comments

  1. Cemon red dsquare says:
    5th March 2021 at 8:12 pm

    I hope laporta win this I admire his Administration and the coach have Barca Dna

    Reply
  2. Mengot Terence Ayuk says:
    5th March 2021 at 8:46 pm

    Laporta all the way to help convince our club legend Lionel Messi to stay so up coming players of fcb can tap that burning desire to win from him coz that winning mentality is really important for a club seeking to rebuild.

    Reply
  3. abbas sani says:
    5th March 2021 at 9:00 pm

    I go with Juan Laporta

    Reply
  4. Ibrahim Hairu says:
    5th March 2021 at 9:16 pm

    I pray that Laporta wins because, his regime has ever led the club to one of its best ever greatness both on and off the pitch

    Reply
  5. muhammad ibrahim ali says:
    5th March 2021 at 9:54 pm

    laparta good luck,Laporta all the way to help convince our club legend Lionel Messi to stay so up coming players of fcb

    Reply
  6. Sa'eed mas'ud Alhassan matankari says:
    5th March 2021 at 10:13 pm

    I hope laporta win the election, becouse i remember the time when he was a barca presidant, the club archieved all aur success, good all the best jorn leporta

    Reply

