Barcelona “dressing room is united” insists Ronald Koeman

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has hailed the side’s players for their attitude and unity in recent months.

The mood in Barcelona news has been transformed in recent months and earlier this week they assured their passage through to this season’s Copa del Rey final.

The Blaugrana are also the most in-form team in La Liga – where they have dropped just two points across their last 10 league matches.

The Dutchman has now steered his side through the difficult earlier months of the campaign to see them involved in a league title challenge whilst also ensuring their passage through to a cup final.

Despite the club’s disappointing situation in Europe, there is a clear sense of optimism on the pitch at the Camp Nou despite the difficulties that are mounting up off it.

The boss has now taken this opportunity to praise the spirit and togetherness of his players.

Koeman told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday, in quotes carried by Marca: “One thing that makes me proud is the atmosphere in the dressing room. It is important to have it.

“Today, the team believes in itself. It is the same with the entire group.

“When I saw them celebrating the qualification to the (Copa) final, even the substitutes who would have been annoyed not to be playing were enjoying the moment, it was very important.

“The dressing room is united.”