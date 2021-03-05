Barcelona confirmed squad v Osasuna: defensive stars unavailable

Barcelona are without defensive stars Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo for their tricky La Liga trip to Osasuna this weekend.

The two stars picked up injuries in the past week and neither were involved in Friday’s training session, as per El Mundo Deportivo, and will sit out the weekend at least.

CONVOCATORIA para Pamplona pic.twitter.com/FjzWUENApt — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 5, 2021

That means that both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are likely to start in the clash, although Oscar Mingueza may be deployed in that position if Sergino Dest starts at right-back in a 4-4-2, in a feature of Barcelona news.

Long-term absentees Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto all remain unavailable for the Blaugrana, although Miralem Pjanic has returned to the fold following a layoff.

Osasuna are in a great run of form going into this fixture – they have won four of their last six league matches and have lost just three matches in their last 12 in the division, as they have climbed away from the drop zone.