Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona confirmed squad v Osasuna: defensive stars unavailable

Barcelona are without defensive stars Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo for their tricky La Liga trip to Osasuna this weekend.

The two stars picked up injuries in the past week and neither were involved in Friday’s training session, as per El Mundo Deportivo, and will sit out the weekend at least.

That means that both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are likely to start in the clash, although Oscar Mingueza may be deployed in that position if Sergino Dest starts at right-back in a 4-4-2, in a feature of Barcelona news.

Samuel Umtiti

Long-term absentees Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto all remain unavailable for the Blaugrana, although Miralem Pjanic has returned to the fold following a layoff.

Osasuna are in a great run of form going into this fixture – they have won four of their last six league matches and have lost just three matches in their last 12 in the division, as they have climbed away from the drop zone.

Posted by

Tags Gerard Pique Ronald Araujo

9 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. angryfan says:
    5th March 2021 at 3:17 pm

    I would lv to c Pjanic play with Jong and Busquets in the middle…lenglet,Mtimti,Alba and dest in the back…Dembele,Messi,trinqao in front and must be a false 4-3-3

    Reply
    1. Steve says:
      5th March 2021 at 4:57 pm

      I think it’s good, don’t yous griezmann

      Reply
    2. Valentine says:
      5th March 2021 at 6:17 pm

      Yes I love that suggestion

      Reply
      1. Olla says:
        5th March 2021 at 10:29 pm

        I prefer 3-5-2 formation, I.e, terstergen in goal post, defender mingueza, umtiti, lenglet. Center field alba, destroy,buscit, de jong, moriba forward Messi, braithwaite

        Reply
  2. Bright essien says:
    5th March 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Messi, dembele,trincao, griezman at forward
    F. Dejon, busquest, pjanic at midfield
    C. Lenglet, s. umtiti, j. Alba at defence
    Terstergen at gooal keeper.

    Reply
    1. Steve says:
      5th March 2021 at 5:01 pm

      I think it’s good, I will not yous griezmann

      .

      Reply
    2. John says:
      5th March 2021 at 7:01 pm

      I don’t think Alba is good choice when you consider a 3-man defence. He overlaps a lot and that leaves 2 men, of which one( Umtiti) is not completely fit for now

      Reply
    3. Mig says:
      5th March 2021 at 9:33 pm

      Un 3-4-3 selon moi
      Mingueza-umtiti-lenglet en défense
      Alba-pedri-de Jong-dest
      Griezmann – Messi-dembele

      Ou le même 3-5-2 qu’au match en championnat contre Séville.

      Reply
  3. Olla says:
    5th March 2021 at 10:30 pm

    I prefer 3-5-2 formation, I.e, terstergen in goal post, defender mingueza, umtiti, lenglet. Center field alba, destroy,buscit, de jong, moriba forward Messi, braithwaite

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.