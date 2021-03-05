Barcelona boss Koeman reveals his desired outcome of the Madrid derby

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has had his say on this weekend’s Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The two Spanish capital rivals clash on Sunday in a key game in this season’s La Liga title race.

As things stand, Diego Simeone’s Atleti are five points clear of both the Blaugrana and their city rivals Los Blancos whilst they also have a game in hand.

Despite winning 15 of 16 league matches in a row – with their only defeat coming against Madrid back in December – alongside their points advantage at the top of the standings, Atleti have stumbled in recent weeks and won just two of their last five in the division.

Koeman is preparing his side for a tricky trip to Osasuna this weekend but the Dutchman also gave comment on the game in the Spanish capital, which will have an impact on their title aspirations.

Koeman told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday, in quotes carried by Marca: “It is a very important game because on Sunday there is a game between Atlético and Real Madrid that one of the two, or both, will drop points. The important thing for us is to win tomorrow in a game that will challenge us, against a strong opponent and in their stadium. One once again, we have to be prepared.

“The Madrid derby? First is our game. We have to win. It is always better for the team that is higher to lose points. But we must not obsess over their game because if we don’t win.”