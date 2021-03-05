Atletico Madrid midfielder out of Madrid derby due to personal reasons

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera will sit out this weekend’s Madrid derby against Real Madrid due to personal reasons.

The Mexican international had recovered from Covid-19 and returned to training earlier this week but he will not be involved for the crunch La Liga game, as per Radio Marca.

The two Spanish capital rivals clash on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano in a key game in this season’s title race.

The 30-year-old midfielder has missed large chunks of this season due to injury and somewhat ironically, his last start in the division was the 2-0 loss to Madrid back in December.

His one outing since then was a brief substitute appearance during the win at Cadiz back in January, prior to him contracting Covid and enduring another spell on the sidelines.

This upcoming clash will be the 13th match in which the player has been unavailable this year as he suffers a campaign of personal frustration.