Watch: Roger scores Levante’s opener against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semi-final

Levante host Athletic Bilbao this evening in a game that’s one of the biggest in their history. The Basque visitors have a storied history in the Copa del Rey, and have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season, beating Barcelona in the final. Getting to the final of the Copa would be massive for Levante.

That’s what’s at stake tonight. Both sides are facing off in the second leg of the semi-final, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Bilbao. Levante took the lead on that occasion, opening the scoring through Gonzalo Melero in the 26th minute before Inigo Martinez equalised two minutes shy of the hour mark.

The two clubs are neck-and-neck in La Liga. Levante sit in ninth with Athletic in tenth, the former two points clear of the latter but with a game more played. Domestically, their form is identical. Both have one win, one draw and two defeats in their last five. It was Levante who struck first blood, however, Roger getting their noses in front after Jose Luis Morales did well in the buildup.