Spanish football morning headlines: Gerard Pique and Barcelona signal their intentions with remarkable Copa del Rey comeback

Spanish football morning headlines for 4 March

A high that’s been unmatched for some time at Barcelona

Barcelona delivered a message against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey last night that went beyond the result according to a report in Marca. Ronald Koeman‘s men showed that they’re a team on the rise, rearmed, competitive and prepared to fight. They didn’t have supporters in the stands, but they had the spirit to win 3-0 after losing 2-0 in the first leg to confirm their place in the final.

Barcelona battle Sevilla off the pitch as well as on it

In a jubilant and defiant mood post-game following Barcelona‘s 3-0 comeback defeat of Sevilla in the semi-final second leg of the Copa del Rey last night, sparks flew on social media as well as on the pitch, underlining the heated nature of their rivalry as noted in a report by Diario AS. The actual clubs, former players and current players were involved.

Gerard Pique, the president of the epic comeback

All eyes were on Lionel Messi to engineer an unlikely Copa del Rey comeback last night according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Sevilla are, after all, statistically his favourite opponent, and Barcelona needed goals to come back from the 2-0 first leg defeat. Instead, however, it was Ousmane Dembele who opened the scoring, Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made the crucial save from Lucas Ocampos’ penalty and Martin Braithwaite who scored the winning goal. But it was Gerard Pique who stole the show, pulling Barcelona into extra-time with his last minute aggregate equaliser despite playing with a battered right knee.

