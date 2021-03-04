Barcelona Copa del Rey

Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane’s headache, Messi clashes with Monchi, Benzema speaks about Ronaldo

Spanish football evening headlines for 4 March

Zinedine Zidane’s headache ahead of the Madrid derby

Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has encountered more injury problems ahead of this weekend’s crucial Madrid derby according to a report in Marca. Mariano has been injured again, while Karim Benzema is still a doubt and Luka Jovic is on loan in Germany. Zidane goes into the game missing nine first-teamers.

Read more here.

Lionel Messi and Monchi clash in the tunnel

Lionel Messi

Barcelona‘s epic Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla was a heated encounter, with no shortage of bad blood developing between the two clubs this season. The game ended in controversial circumstances, and according to a report in Diario AS there was friction between Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Sevilla sporting director Monchi in the tunnel post-game.

Read more here.

“I was very happy with Cristiano; now I play another role”

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has given an interview to El Pais with comments carried by Diario AS in which he shows a personal side to him. Real Madrid‘s French marksman remembers his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo as well as his connection with Zinedine Zidane.

Read more here.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Karim Benzema La Liga Lionel Messi Monchi Real Madrid Sevilla Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.