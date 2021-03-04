Athletic Bilbao come back to beat Levante 2-1 and secure their place in the Copa del Rey final

Levante hosted Athletic Bilbao this evening in a game that was one of the biggest in their history. Athletic have a storied history in the Copa del Rey, and have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season. Getting to the final of the Copa would have been massive for Levante, but they were thwarted by their Basque visitors, who came back from a goal down to win 2-1.

Both sides were facing off in the second leg of the semi-final, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Bilbao. Levante took the lead on that occasion, opening the scoring through Gonzalo Melero in the 26th minute before Inigo Martinez equalised two minutes shy of the hour mark.

Levante once again struck first blood in the second leg, Roger getting their noses in front after Jose Luis Morales did well in the buildup. Athletic equalised soon after, when Raul Garcia won and converted a penalty kick, with the game going to extra-time only for Alex Berenguer to score and put Athletic into a decisive lead in the final ten minutes. They’ll play Barcelona in the final.