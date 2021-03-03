Watch: Gerard Pique scores for Barcelona to take Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla into extra-time

Barcelona face Sevilla this evening at Camp Nou in a crucial clash. The sides are meeting in the second-leg of the Copa del Rey semi final, with the latter having drawn first blood courtesy of a 2-0 victory back at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last month.

Barcelona did beat Sevilla 2-0 this past weekend, however, going down to Andalusia to pick up a potentially pivotal result in the La Liga title race. As well as helping the Blaugrana jump to second place in the table, it also bolstered confidence ahead of their forthcoming remontada attempt.

Ronald Koeman kept with the three-at-the-back system that served him so well at Sevilla this past weekend, electing to bench Antoine Griezmann for the third game straight and give prominence to his countryman, Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman paid his coach back in the 12th minute, leaving Tomas Vaclik still as a statue between the posts with a true golazo.

Sevilla then had a golden chance to draw level in the second half, but substitute Lucas Ocampos saw his weak penalty kick easily saved by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It was a mistake they’d rue, as Gerard Pique scored Barcelona’s aggregate equaliser to take the game into extra-time in the 94th minute.