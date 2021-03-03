Valencia president hits out at “irresponsible attacks” from political leader of the Valencian Country

The president of Valencia has hit out at the “irresponsible attacks” from the political leader of the Valencian Country parliament as the club’s administration faces another PR disaster.

Anil Murthy was responding to comments from Ximo Puig about the Meriton administration – led by club owner Peter Lim – of Los Che.

As reported by Marca, Puig claimed that the credibility of the leadership of the club was “at a minimum” within the community and with the supporters.

Read more: The fight for La Liga survival: 9 clubs fear relegation, including Valencia

The comments were in relation to the building of the club’s Nuevo Mestalla stadium – for which construction was halted over a decade ago – and the general management of the club, who are struggling both on and off the pitch.

Murthy has now hit back at those comments, claiming: “I regret Ximo Puig’s statements and his irresponsible attacks on Meriton.

“The commitment and credibility of the club is measured in paying bank debts – something that nobody did before – and helping Valencian society especially during the Covid-19 crisis or donating medical supplies to hospitals in the Valencian Community when there was no due to inadequate management of the crisis, for example.

“We have a responsibility with the new stadium project. Borrowing the club without previously selling the plot is irresponsible, it would mean repeating the same mistakes of the past and probably bankrupt the club.”

Read more: Valencia fans stage protest at owner Peter Lim

In August, Valencia fans staged a protest outside the club’s ground calling on Lim to leave the club while 86 percent of the club’s fans believe he is preparing to sell Valencia, as per a subsequent poll in Marca.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad – Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin were among the summer exodus.

Valencia languish in 14th place in La Liga with just 27 points from their 25 matches – just five points above the relegation zone.