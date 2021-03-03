The fight for La Liga survival: 9 clubs fear relegation, including Valencia

There are 13 rounds of matches remaining in La Liga – just over a third of the season – and almost half of the teams in the division are still fearful of relegation.

Only eight points separate basement side Huesca with 12th-placed Osasuna, with that entire cluster of clubs mindful that they may face the drop this campaign.

The most notable of these clubs is Valencia – who recorded successive top four finishes in 2018 and 2019 alongside winning the Copa del Rey but are now in total disarray.

Los Che sit in 14th position but are only five points above the drop zone and will be wary of others garnering momentum in the closing stages of the campaign.

Another surprising struggler is Getafe, who competed in the Europa League last season and only just missed out on European qualification for the second successive season but are now level on points with Valencia and only above them on their head-to-head record.

The trio of newly-promoted clubs are also in danger; most notably bottom-side Huesca and Elche – just one place and one point above them – but also Cadiz, whose early strong form has tailed off and currently find themselves 15th.

Three other clubs – Eibar, Real Valladolid and Alaves – are tied on 22 points and occupy the places between 16th and 18th, with the relegation battle likely to go to the wire.