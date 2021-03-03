Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines: Pedri back for Barcelona, Bale will not accept Real Madrid salary cut as Atletico Madrid welcome back key duo

Spanish football morning headlines for 3 March.

Pedri back for Barca

Barcelona news on Wednesday is focused on the side’s clash in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla tonight.

Teenage midfield star Pedri has recovered from injury in time to make the matchday squad but defensive player Ronald Araujo misses out after sustaining an injury in the league clash last weekend.

Bale bullish on salary

Real Madrid news is dominated by a report in Marca that Gareth Bale will not back down on his salary and will not negotiate with the club.

Gareth Bale

The Welshman earns €692,660 per week – of which Madrid and Tottenham each pay half – but he will not negotiate that down for the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, although he would be prepared to leave on loan once again.

Atleti duo back for derby

Atletico Madrid are preparing for the upcoming Madrid derby against Real Madrid and they have received a double boost ahead of the game.

Both Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco are set to return to the fold for Diego Simeone’s in the all-important clash in La Liga this upcoming weekend.

