Spanish football evening headlines: PSG star positive for Covid-19, Barcelona possible victim of corruption and Mourinho message to Real Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for 3 March.

Kean positive for Covid

Ahead of next week’s Champions League Round of 16 with the second legs of the ties being staged, Paris Saint-Germain striker Moise Kean has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kean scored his side’s third goal in his side’s 4-1 win at Camp Nou in the first leg but is now highly unlikely to face Barcelona in the return game in Paris.

Barcelona may be victim

Barcelona news is being dominated by the arrests at the club earlier this week and a detailed report published in El Pais illustrates why the magistrate believes the club may be a victim.

The possible victim of crimes of unfair administration and corruption are alleged to have been taken place at the club’s expense, with the investigation ongoing.

Mourinho message to Bale

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has directed the criticism of Gareth Bale back at his parent club in Real Madrid news on Thursday.

Mourinho told reporters when quizzed about Bale’s slow start to life in London, as per Marca: “Ask Madrid. Perhaps they can answer you and understand why it has cost them so much (to reach this level). Perhaps patience is the key.”