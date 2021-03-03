Real Madrid and Barcelona target David Alaba’s future is up in the air

David Alaba‘s future is up in the air according to Diario AS. The only thing certain is that the Austrian international will be leaving Bayern Munich this coming summer, as reports in Germany claim that there’s no outright favourite to secure his signature. Alaba is a free agent come 30 June and will be one of the most coveted players on the market.

Whoever signs him, however, will have to pay the exorbitant salary befitting of a two-time Champions League winner in his prime. Paris Saint-Germain are the club financially best-placed to execute the deal, and they’re said to already be in conversation with his agent, Pini Zahavi. Other clubs credited with strong interest are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Zahavi is on record as saying that all the greats in the European game are desirous of the centre-back, and that it will be Alaba himself who makes the final call. A lot of reports have indicated that the club of his dreams, for want of a better phrase, has always been Madrid, but the story is far from being resolved.