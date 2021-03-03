PSG striker tests positive for Covid-19; a doubt for Barcelona clash

Next week will see the resumption of the Champions League Round of 16 with the second legs of the ties to be staged.

Arguably the most notable tie of the round was the clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, although the French champions ran out 4-1 victors at the first leg in the Camp Nou last month.

However, there is worrying news emerging from the Parisian club ahead of the second leg as striker Moise Kean has tested positive for Covid-19.

⚠️ Moise Kean a été testé positif au test PCR Sars-Cov2 ce matin. Il est resté à Paris et ne sera pas disponible pour le match à Bordeaux. Il va donc respecter l’isolement et est soumis au protocole sanitaire approprié. #FCGBPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 3, 2021

The Italian striker now must self-isolate and will not be able to return to the club’s facilities until he returns a negative test, putting his participation in the second leg in doubt.

Kean scored his side’s third goal on the night in the Camp Nou and in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, proved a major threat throughout and his absence could shape Barcelona news ahead of the game.

He looks certain to miss his side’s clashes in Ligue 1 against Bordeaux and Brest and is a major doubt for the return leg in Paris next week.

Kean – on loan from Everton – has scored 15 goals for PSG this campaign.