Jose Mourinho’s message to Real Madrid on Gareth Bale form

The form of Gareth Bale on his season-long loan deal at Tottenham has been of interest to Real Madrid all season.

Bale made a rare Premier League start for Spurs in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Burnley and netted twice, in an indication that his fortunes may eventually be turning after a difficult season to date back in London.

Read more: Gareth Bale stands firm on Real Madrid weekly salary of almost €700k

Now, his boss Jose Mourinho has directed the criticism of the Welshman’s early season absence of form and game-time down to his parent club – whom the Portuguese boss managed between 2010 and 2013.

When quizzed why it has taken Bale so long to find form, Mourinho replied, in quotes carried by Marca: “Ask Madrid. Perhaps they can answer you and understand why it has cost them so much (to reach this level). Perhaps patience is the key.”

It was claimed last summer that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid had been untenable – and he appears to have little future at the club.

Having spent seven years in the Spanish capital, Bale’s deal at Madrid expires in 2022 and his future beyond this summer remains unclear.